EastGroup Properties (EGP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
EastGroup Properties Trading Down 2.6 %
NYSE EGP opened at $178.33 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $152.45 and a 12 month high of $188.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.69.
EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.61%.
Insider Buying and Selling at EastGroup Properties
In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of EastGroup Properties
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 10.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
EastGroup Properties Company Profile
EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.
