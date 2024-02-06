Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $52.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.32 million, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

