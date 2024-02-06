Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.56. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $18.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1,777.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

