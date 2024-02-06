DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $61.21, but opened at $64.43. DuPont de Nemours shares last traded at $64.81, with a volume of 1,141,632 shares.

The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 17,398 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after buying an additional 22,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average of $73.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.