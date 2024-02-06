DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.9-12.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.28 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.250-3.650 EPS.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.61. 4,132,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158,078. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.
