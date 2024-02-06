DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of DD traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,157,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,749. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

