Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.27

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.27 and last traded at $32.88, with a volume of 482109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.22.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $88,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,055 shares of company stock valued at $477,145. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter valued at $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

