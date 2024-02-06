Dover (NYSE:DOV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.18.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $159.99 on Friday. Dover has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $160.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. Dover’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

