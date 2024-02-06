Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives C$101.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$101.36.

DOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dollarama from C$99.50 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Dollarama from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DOL

Dollarama Stock Performance

TSE:DOL opened at C$99.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$74.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.81. The company has a market cap of C$27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$97.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$93.93.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.06. Dollarama had a return on equity of 516.91% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 4.3802448 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.01, for a total value of C$488,377.66. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dollarama

(Get Free Report

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.