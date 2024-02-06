Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.74

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.74 and last traded at $29.69, with a volume of 23037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,184,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831,530 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 112.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,643,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751,285 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,181,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,389,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,016,000.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

