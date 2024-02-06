Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Sold by Essential Planning LLC.

Essential Planning LLC. decreased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.1% of Essential Planning LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 126,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 49,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,921. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.16.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

