DigiByte 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.45 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $125.98 million and $2.45 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,158.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00158016 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.44 or 0.00545592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00056917 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.35 or 0.00241820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.28 or 0.00167499 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000587 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,809,554,408 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

