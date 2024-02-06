DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives $144.27 Average PT from Brokerages

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $243,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $849,043,000 after purchasing an additional 644,609 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 169.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,774 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 583,069 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $85,722,000 after purchasing an additional 467,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,168.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 428,593 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $156.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.63 and a 200-day moving average of $127.27. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $157.18.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.68%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

