DeltaFi Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $19,999.37 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeltaFi has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.

Telegram Discord Medium

Whitepaper

DeltaFi Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

