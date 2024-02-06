Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Trading Up 25%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 888,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 251,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Delta 9 Cannabis Trading Up 25.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,156.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Delta 9 Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 256.71% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of C$18.44 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta 9 Cannabis

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

