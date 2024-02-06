Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $983.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $859.00 to $983.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $850.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $837.33.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of DECK opened at $850.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $713.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $606.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $395.90 and a 52-week high of $903.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $709,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

