Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Increased to $1,150.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $950.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DECK. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $850.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $837.33.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $850.63 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $395.90 and a twelve month high of $903.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $713.05 and a 200 day moving average of $606.87.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

