Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Up to $17.79

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.79, but opened at $18.63. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 181,326 shares trading hands.

Daqo New Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

