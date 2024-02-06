Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $1.68

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $1.80. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 1,024,420 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on DADA shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.30 to $4.78 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.87.

The firm has a market cap of $509.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $396.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.09 million. Research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd now owns 12,281,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,653,000 after buying an additional 788,425 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 54,719 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 322,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

