D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $15.98 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $422.32 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.