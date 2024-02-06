D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $10.97 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

American Tower Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $190.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $220.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

