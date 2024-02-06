D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 62,201 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 274,739 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,201 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $13,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Devon Energy by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,068,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 548.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,356,000 after acquiring an additional 710,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average of $47.00. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $64.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

