D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 5,492 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 432,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $11,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.91.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

