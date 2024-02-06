Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 15.7 %

Shares of CYCC opened at $2.58 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.70) by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -27.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYCC. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

