CURO Group (CURO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CURO opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.40. CURO Group has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $4.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 50,172 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CURO Group during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 28,789 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CURO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. 36.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts.

