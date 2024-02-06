CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.36 million. CTS also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.350 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

CTS stock traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.77. 198,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,149. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CTS has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $49.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CTS by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,316,000 after acquiring an additional 162,871 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CTS by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,150,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,276,000 after buying an additional 59,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CTS by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,255,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CTS by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,369 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTS by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

