CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CTO. StockNews.com raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTO

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE CTO opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $374.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 0.76. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently -353.48%.

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $5,285,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 366,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,048 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 7.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.