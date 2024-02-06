CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
CSP Stock Down 7.4 %
NASDAQ CSPI opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.04. CSP has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10.
CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%.
CSP Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in CSP by 0.6% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 284,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CSP by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CSP by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSP in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of CSP by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CSP
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.
