CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised CSI Compressco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

CSI Compressco Stock Up 2.1 %

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.93 on Friday. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $274.04 million, a P/E ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSI Compressco

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at about $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 181,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Featured Articles

