CSG Systems International (CSGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $46.19 and a 1-year high of $69.35.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

Institutional Trading of CSG Systems International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.