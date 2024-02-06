Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.800-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.80-6.20 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.09.

Crown stock traded down $12.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.18. 2,130,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,213. Crown has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $96.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.79.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth about $143,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 43.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

