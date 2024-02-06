Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.50

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $159.24 million and approximately $25.50 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001161 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,587,939 coins and its circulating supply is 317,800,709 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

