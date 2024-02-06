Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.