Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2024

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CSFree Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

