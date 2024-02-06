Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse Group
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.