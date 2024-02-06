Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.05% from the stock’s current price.

CVO has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Coveo Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Coveo Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.25.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Trading Up 12.1 %

Shares of CVO stock traded up C$1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,403. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.23. Coveo Solutions has a 12-month low of C$6.02 and a 12-month high of C$12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$596.76 million, a PE ratio of -29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.05). Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of C$41.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.