Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Corteva from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corteva from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.84.

CTVA stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $799,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

