Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,597,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 309,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Corning worth $79,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $241,456,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after buying an additional 2,872,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth about $570,980,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.34. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.