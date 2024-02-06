Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Sells 88 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,650,000 after buying an additional 43,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,729,000 after buying an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,881,000 after buying an additional 41,102 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 957,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,861,000 after buying an additional 26,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 871,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,904,000 after buying an additional 92,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 1.6 %

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $129.07 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $144.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.35.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

