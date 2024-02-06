Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Sells 17 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $856.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $771.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $696.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $467.02 and a one year high of $900.09. The company has a market cap of $112.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.27.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

