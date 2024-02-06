Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Free Report) by 214.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 935.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sentinus LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOK opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $34.91. The company has a market cap of $684.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.38. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.05 and a 12-month high of $36.39.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

