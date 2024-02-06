Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 1,735.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RPM International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,341,000 after buying an additional 73,580 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in RPM International by 1,001.6% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 663,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,506,000 after buying an additional 602,970 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in RPM International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 410,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 9,901.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in RPM International by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of RPM opened at $104.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.52 and a 1-year high of $113.37.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPM. Mizuho began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.44.

View Our Latest Report on RPM International

RPM International Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.