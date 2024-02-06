Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 79.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 454 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,893,715,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after buying an additional 4,886,954 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,418,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,178,607 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,451,127,000 after buying an additional 2,747,652 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $111.65 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The stock has a market cap of $193.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.89 and a 200-day moving average of $103.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

