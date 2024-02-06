Contrasting Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) and Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) and Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Caravelle International Group and Danaos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caravelle International Group $185.35 million 0.13 $12.23 million N/A N/A Danaos $993.34 million 1.52 $559.21 million $28.80 2.58

Danaos has higher revenue and earnings than Caravelle International Group.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Caravelle International Group has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danaos has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Caravelle International Group and Danaos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caravelle International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Danaos 0 0 1 0 3.00

Danaos has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.57%. Given Danaos’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Danaos is more favorable than Caravelle International Group.

Profitability

This table compares Caravelle International Group and Danaos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caravelle International Group N/A N/A N/A Danaos 59.29% 20.98% 16.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Caravelle International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Danaos shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Danaos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Danaos beats Caravelle International Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. The company also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. In addition, it provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

