Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:ED opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ED. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

