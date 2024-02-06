ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $109.97 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

