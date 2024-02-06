Confluent (CFLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Confluent to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Confluent Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.69. Confluent has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CFLT. Wolfe Research upgraded Confluent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Confluent from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $964,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $203,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 409,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,806,135.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,216 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,051 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Further Reading

