Concentrum Wealth Management Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 237.6% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 13,009 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $201,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 96,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 38.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 221,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after buying an additional 61,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $373,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.38. 2,046,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,338,782. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $96.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.46.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

