Concentrum Wealth Management Buys 8,094 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management owned 0.21% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,107,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,672,000 after buying an additional 801,990 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 72.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,737,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,530,000 after acquiring an additional 728,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,837,000 after purchasing an additional 584,185 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,628.9% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 231,583 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 431,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 181,846 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.88. 18,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,679. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.27.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0469 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.