Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE LODE opened at $0.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. Comstock has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $56.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional Trading of Comstock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comstock by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,703,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 33,293 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comstock during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comstock by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

