Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

CHCI opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.86. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $6.94.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 23.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

