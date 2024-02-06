Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance
CHCI opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.86. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $6.94.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 23.35%.
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
