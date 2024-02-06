Comparing Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) and KT (NYSE:KT)

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY – Get Free Report) and KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Maxcom Telecomunicaciones and KT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxcom Telecomunicaciones -34.92% -37.49% -9.86% KT 4.56% 6.42% 2.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Maxcom Telecomunicaciones and KT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxcom Telecomunicaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A KT 0 1 2 0 2.67

Volatility & Risk

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones has a beta of -6.69, suggesting that its stock price is 769% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KT has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.8% of KT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of KT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maxcom Telecomunicaciones and KT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxcom Telecomunicaciones $42.56 million 0.29 -$24.46 million N/A N/A KT $19.85 billion 0.36 $882.33 million $1.80 7.83

KT has higher revenue and earnings than Maxcom Telecomunicaciones.

Summary

KT beats Maxcom Telecomunicaciones on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxcom Telecomunicaciones

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SA de CV operates as an integrated telecommunication service operating company. The firm provides widespread voice and data services to residential and small and medium sized business customers in metropolitan markets in Mexico. It also offers local and long-distance voice, data, dedicated, and dial-up Internet access, public telephony, voice over Internet Protocol telephony, and paid television. The company was founded on February 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services. It also provides media and content services, including IPTV, satellite TV, digital music, e-commerce, online advertising consulting, and web comics and novels services; and credit card processing and other financial services. In addition, the company offers information technology and network services, and satellite services; sells handsets and miscellaneous telecommunications equipment; develops and sells residential units and commercial real estate; and rents real estate properties. Further, it maintains public telephones; offers security, B2C and B2B, investment fund, software development and data processing, value added network, call center, system integration and maintenance, marketing, PCS distribution, truck transportation and trucking arrangement business, cloud system implementation, satellite communication network, installation and management, and data center development and related services. Additionally, the company is involved in the Internet banking ASP and security solutions, residential building development and supply, sports team management, technology business finance, and submarine cable construction and maintenance businesses. The company was formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp. and changed its name to KT Corporation in March 2002. KT Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea.

